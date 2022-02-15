Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Shares Up 3.2%

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) shares shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 59,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 290,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.65 million and a PE ratio of -3.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20.

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.40 million.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

