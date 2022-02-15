Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Up 57.2% in January

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,700 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the January 15th total of 206,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 129.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLDF remained flat at $$9.63 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. Orica has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

