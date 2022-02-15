Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Up 57.2% in January

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,700 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the January 15th total of 206,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 129.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLDF remained flat at $$9.63 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. Orica has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.
About Orica
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orica (OCLDF)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.