Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.65. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 145,881 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Origin Agritech by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 38.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the third quarter worth $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 16.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Ltd. produces and distributes hybrid crop seeds. It focuses on agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform, operating primarily in the PRC. The firm’s seed research and development activities in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement; and e-commerce activities focus on delivering agricultural products to farmers in China via online and mobile ordering and tracking the source of the agricultural products via blockchain technologies.

