Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.80

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $3.63. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $901.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

