Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) rose 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 48,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 124,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.
Orogen Royalties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMRRF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orogen Royalties (EMRRF)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Orogen Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orogen Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.