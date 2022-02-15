Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 371.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445,300 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.82% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $33,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,832,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,687,000 after acquiring an additional 232,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,964,000 after acquiring an additional 953,422 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 6,715,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 63.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,614,000 after acquiring an additional 960,962 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 404.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,955 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OCDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

