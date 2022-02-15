Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Downgraded to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $124.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.

OSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh stock opened at $113.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.98. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $95.79 and a 52 week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 5.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 5.1% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Oshkosh by 8.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Oshkosh by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.