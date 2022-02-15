Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on OR. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

TSE:OR opened at C$15.80 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,755.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.26.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total transaction of C$117,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$562,732.80. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 15,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total transaction of C$238,315.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 625,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,937,708.69. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $1,507,916 in the last three months.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

