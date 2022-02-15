Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will report $295.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300.60 million and the lowest is $290.20 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $221.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $85.47 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 540.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 768.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.