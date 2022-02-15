Oxygen (OXY) Price Tops $0.59

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001341 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Oxygen has a market cap of $26.22 million and $798,369.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

