P2P Global Investments (LON:P2P) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $826.00

Shares of P2P Global Investments PLC (LON:P2P) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 826 ($11.18) and traded as low as GBX 822 ($11.12). P2P Global Investments shares last traded at GBX 826 ($11.18), with a volume of 23,968 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £617.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 826 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 826.01. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 68.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73.
About P2P Global Investments (LON:P2P)
