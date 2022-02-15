Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.96

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and traded as high as $11.25. Pacific Valley Bank shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 360 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Pacific Valley Bank alerts:

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter.

Operates as a bank holding company

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Valley Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Valley Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.