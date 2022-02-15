PAID Network (PAID) One Day Volume Hits $715,135.00

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $715,135.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.94 or 0.07136256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,981.12 or 1.00021289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00048745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00049792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002926 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.