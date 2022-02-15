Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PANW stock opened at $521.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.87 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $572.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $523.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.52.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $31,621,495. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.64.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

