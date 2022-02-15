PancakeSwap Price Reaches $8.25 on Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $8.25 or 0.00018761 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and approximately $153.14 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00038533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00105905 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 268,195,875 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

