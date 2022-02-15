Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,489.13

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,489.13 ($20.15) and traded as low as GBX 304.50 ($4.12). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 304.50 ($4.12), with a volume of 474,255 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 22.94 and a quick ratio of 22.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 326.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,489.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 0.54.

About Pantheon International (LON:PIN)

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

