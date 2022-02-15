Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,489.13

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,489.13 ($20.15) and traded as low as GBX 304.50 ($4.12). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 304.50 ($4.12), with a volume of 474,255 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 22.94 and a quick ratio of 22.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 326.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,489.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 0.54.
About Pantheon International (LON:PIN)
Featured Articles
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.