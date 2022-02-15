Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $453,855.24 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $453,855.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 61,100 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $896,337.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,442 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $599,251.32.

On Monday, February 7th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,340 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $382,983.60.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,047 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $432,075.86.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 52,040 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $770,192.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,709 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $789,851.52.

On Monday, January 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,872 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $896,866.88.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 72,040 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $1,232,604.40.

On Monday, January 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 75,074 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,276,258.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,324 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $419,341.32.

Shares of PARR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 440,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $900.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,866,000. Caspian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,996,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Par Pacific by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after acquiring an additional 539,029 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,230,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 263,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

