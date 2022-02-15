Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Update

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the January 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

PZG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 130,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Paramount Gold Nevada has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 37,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 874.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 325,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

