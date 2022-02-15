ParkinGo (GOT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0646 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $15,917.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

