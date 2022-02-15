Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.00

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 30.29 ($0.41), with a volume of 28620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.41).
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.57.
About Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL)
