Pason Systems (PSI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Pason Systems to post earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$12.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$7.50 and a 12-month high of C$13.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.40.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

