Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patria Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

PAX opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $913.39 million and a P/E ratio of 18.98. Patria Investments has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Patria Investments had a net margin of 56.78% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $39.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that Patria Investments will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Patria Investments by 1,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 3,284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 4,260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

