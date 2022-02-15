Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.25. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 1,076 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Patriot National Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 million, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15.
Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNBK)
Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm, through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.
