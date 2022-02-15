Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will post sales of $63.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.10 million to $64.10 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $246.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.70 million to $246.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $280.70 million, with estimates ranging from $276.30 million to $283.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paya.

Get Paya alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYA shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Paya stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43. Paya has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Paya by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,092,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paya by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,847,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,304,000 after acquiring an additional 315,193 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paya by 34.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Paya by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,267,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,255,000 after acquiring an additional 76,617 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Paya by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after buying an additional 1,599,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paya (PAYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.