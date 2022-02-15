Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068,686 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.72% of Paycom Software worth $809,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.21.

PAYC stock opened at $345.72 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.68 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 117.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.