PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of PCB Bancorp worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 367,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,609,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,643.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $180,960.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,350 shares of company stock worth $608,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $354.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Several research firms have commented on PCB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

