PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $691.65 Million

Brokerages predict that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce $691.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $858.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $604.70 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $278.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PDC Energy.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Johnson Rice cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $813,110. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after buying an additional 1,139,247 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after buying an additional 858,561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,770,000 after purchasing an additional 598,367 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 595,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after purchasing an additional 567,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.32 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.07%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

