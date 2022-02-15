Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PEB stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,833 shares of company stock valued at $743,998. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,054,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,961,000 after buying an additional 96,690 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEB. Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

