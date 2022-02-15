Pendle (PENDLE) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Pendle coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $26.95 million and approximately $582,881.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.60 or 0.07048578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,096.21 or 1.00017897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00048356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00049864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.