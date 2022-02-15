PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji Acquires 60,982 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji purchased 60,982 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.80 per share, with a total value of $3,707,705.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Farhad Nanji purchased 35,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.02 per share, with a total value of $2,135,700.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Farhad Nanji purchased 150,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.87 per share, with a total value of $8,830,500.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Farhad Nanji purchased 151,852 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $9,867,342.96.

On Friday, November 26th, Farhad Nanji purchased 9,002 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $584,049.76.

On Monday, November 22nd, Farhad Nanji purchased 125,321 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.78 per share, with a total value of $8,118,294.38.

On Friday, November 19th, Farhad Nanji acquired 126,379 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.77 per share, with a total value of $8,059,188.83.

Shares of PFSI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.32. 393,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,890. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.45.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,977,000 after buying an additional 537,407 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 291,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,045,000 after purchasing an additional 277,849 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 231,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,487,000 after purchasing an additional 225,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

