PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Holdings Raised by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 91.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,799 shares during the period. PennyMac Financial Services accounts for approximately 1.0% of BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.98% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $37,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,977,000 after purchasing an additional 537,407 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,045,000 after purchasing an additional 277,849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,487,000 after buying an additional 225,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $11,772,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $9,980,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFSI. Barclays raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average is $65.45. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.48%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $934,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 126,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.77 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,188.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 687,554 shares of company stock worth $43,139,376 and sold 45,000 shares worth $3,015,300. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.