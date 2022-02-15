Penumbra (PEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Penumbra to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PEN opened at $221.17 on Tuesday. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $193.62 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.04 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.85 and a 200-day moving average of $259.55.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,327. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.14.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

