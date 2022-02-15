Peter Kucak Sells 600,000 Shares of International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) Stock

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) insider Peter Kucak sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,443,836 shares in the company, valued at C$4,076,041.14.

International Lithium stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,094. International Lithium Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.84. The stock has a market cap of C$25.73 million and a P/E ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. The company primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. It holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

