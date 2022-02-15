PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.23

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.23 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.34 ($0.05). PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04), with a volume of 853,907 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of £33.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In related news, insider Eskil Jersing purchased 768,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £23,064.21 ($31,210.03).

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

