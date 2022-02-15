Phantasma (SOUL) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $198.81 million and $5.46 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00004360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,852.33 or 1.00195089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00064721 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00022744 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00021219 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.92 or 0.00406512 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,185,056 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

