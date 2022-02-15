Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.97

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $1.05. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 47,185 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.