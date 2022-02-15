Philip Andrew Smith Sells 6,000 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $440,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Philip Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 10th, Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $449,325.00.

SNEX stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.23. 57,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $76.35.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 384,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 45.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 62,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

