Philippa (Pippa) Morgan Sells 15,000 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 15,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.12, for a total transaction of C$841,864.50.

Philippa (Pippa) Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 10th, Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 15,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.83, for a total transaction of C$867,403.50.
  • On Wednesday, January 19th, Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.94, for a total transaction of C$289,697.50.

Shares of TSE ATZ traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$56.19. 197,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,797. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.83. Aritzia Inc. has a twelve month low of C$27.71 and a twelve month high of C$60.64.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.86.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.