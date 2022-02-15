Philippa (Pippa) Morgan Sells 15,000 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 15,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.12, for a total transaction of C$841,864.50.

Philippa (Pippa) Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 15,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.83, for a total transaction of C$867,403.50.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.94, for a total transaction of C$289,697.50.

Shares of TSE ATZ traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$56.19. 197,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,797. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.83. Aritzia Inc. has a twelve month low of C$27.71 and a twelve month high of C$60.64.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.86.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

