Phillips Edison & Company Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:PECO traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 38,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,416. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 71,261 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 137,331 shares during the period. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

