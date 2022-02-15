PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Down 29.2% in January

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,900 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 323,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 542,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 171,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 140.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 22.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

