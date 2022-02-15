PIN 24-Hour Volume Hits $7,706.00 (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.72 or 0.07121949 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,063.67 or 1.00046817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00049397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00050295 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002923 BTC.

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

