Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $1,054.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.00243591 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005440 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000859 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00019979 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,954,145 coins and its circulating supply is 434,693,709 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.