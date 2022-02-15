Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $1.41 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $268.90 million and approximately $804,497.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00003208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 51% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.70 or 0.00285307 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00076718 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00098141 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003802 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,256,950 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

