PIXEL Market Cap Reaches $1.15 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded down 2% against the dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $2,006.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,043.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $337.79 or 0.00766937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.47 or 0.00219031 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00022047 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

