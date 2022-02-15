Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on POLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Plantronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Plantronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.33.

POLY stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.87.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,674,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,655,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

