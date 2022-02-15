Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 30,000 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $255,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $218,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $291,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $234,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 971,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,646. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $97,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

