Playcent (PCNT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.12 Million

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. Playcent has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $20,660.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Playcent has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Playcent

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

