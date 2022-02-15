Playkey Price Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $249,151.26 and $91,813.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Playkey Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

