Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 9.3%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s stock price was up 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.74 and last traded at $23.47. Approximately 570,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 21,931,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.
Several analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.31.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.45.
Plug Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUG)
Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plug Power (PLUG)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.