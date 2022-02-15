Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 9.3%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s stock price was up 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.74 and last traded at $23.47. Approximately 570,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 21,931,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Plug Power by 14.3% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Plug Power by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 49.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Plug Power by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

