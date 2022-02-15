PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) were up 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.12. Approximately 13,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 762,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

The stock has a market cap of $777.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.58.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 26,992 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 160,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 135,205 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

